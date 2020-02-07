Okay, you count all the time. We all do. But that particular statement refers to the 2020 Census and our efforts to make sure as many people in Wahpeton, Richland County, and North Dakota are counted as possible.
The information below is from the North Dakota Census Office.
What is the census? The census is a count of all persons living in the United States that is conducted every 10 years by the federal government and is required by the U.S. Constitution. It is used to determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, how federal and state legislative districts are redrawn and the appropriation of federally funded programs.
When will Census 2020 be conducted? Census Day is April 1, 2020. Data collection will begin on March 28, 2020 and continue through August 2020. Households will receive a postcard with instructions for completing the census beginning in March 2020.
Who should respond to the census? Everyone! Census postcards are sent to all households in the United States to collect information about each person living in the household. The Census Bureau is conducting special counts for populations living in group quarters or who are unsheltered, including homeless, university students, prisoners and others living in institutional settings.
Why is the census important? The most recent decennial census count establishes the proportional distributions for federal funds. Federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities are based on population totals and breakdowns by sex, age, race and other factors. Our state and communities benefit the most when every single resident is counted. When people respond to the census, they help their community obtain its fair share of the more than $675 billion per year in federal funds spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs.
Here in North Dakota, each person NOT counted in the census means $1,900 in missed opportunity cost to the state each year. That’s $19,000 in the 10 years until the next census. If the state is off by even 0.1 percent, that could mean $1.5 million lost per year.
The census is important for all of us, so more information will be coming out in the next few months. You can visit https://www.commerce.nd.gov/census/ for more information.
