Veterans Day offers all people a chance for reflection and appreciation of the dedication to freedom and those who have and do defend it. All Americans, young and old, have a duty to remember. Some of our patriotic citizens include youth.
My granddaughter, Ashlyn Foy, 11, shares her essay, “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” I am proud of Ashlyn as a member of her family and as an American. “My Pledge to Our Veterans” is shared unabridged.
My Pledge to Our Veterans
By Ashlyn Foy
My pledge to our veterans is that I will respect them, that I will tell people how important they were to our country, and that they will never be forgotten. Some people don’t really give them the credit they deserve for saving our country, and they don’t know how different our lives would be without them.
My pledge to our veterans is that I will respect them. They fought in wars, they saved lives, they saved our country! They deserve respect from all of us. Just take a moment to think about them, and how much they have probably been through. Take a moment to respect them. That is why I pledge to our veterans that will respect them.
My pledge to our veterans is that I will talk about them. I will share their stories of bravery, and courage. I will talk about how hard it would have been to be in the war, far from home. I will talk about how hard it would have been to be in the war, far from home. I will ask, “Would you have the courage to go fight in a war?” Because all those men and women did. They sacrificed to save this country. Would you do the same?
My pledge to our veterans is that they won’t be forgotten. Who could forget? Without them, who knows what our country would be now. Would it be in ruins? Would it be part of another country? And yet, some people have forgotten. So share their stories, make sure people remember those brave men and women, who saved many but don’t always get the credit they deserve. Remember your veterans, and they will be grateful.
My pledge to our veterans is that I will respect them. My pledge to our veterans is that their stories will be told. My pledge to our veterans is that they won’t be forgotten. This essay is not enough to say how grateful I am to the veterans who saved many. I’m so grateful they saved my country, America. So next time you’re looking up at that red, white, and blue flag, think about them. Who knows what would have happened without them?