Think back to every time you have been sick. Some illnesses you can remember only getting once, whereas others you recall having multiple times. Each time your immune system has defended your body, fighting off the offensive invaders with a multitude of specialized weapons.
Our immune systems have evolved powerful mechanisms to keep you protected now and in the future. A key component to our successful defenses is the immune system’s long-term memory.
Remember those illnesses that you only got once? After a single infection, your immune system remembers it and puts protocols in place to stop you from ever getting sick from the same thing again. Even when it comes to a cold or the flu, which most people complain of getting over and over again, you have never been sick with the same infection twice. That’s all due to your immunological memory.
Let’s take the common cold as an example. A cold is caused by a virus that circulates each year. You get sick. Coughing, stuffy nose, sore throat, all of the most enjoyable symptoms. During your cold, the body is flooded with immune defenses, one of which is a particular type of cell called lymphocytes. More commonly known as white blood cells, lymphocytes circulate through the body destroying any virus they come across. Once the virus is eradicated, you feel better and move on with the rest of your life. But in the aftermath of that virus, one critically important thing happens.
Some of those lymphocytes stick around after the infection is cleared. These cells, called memory cells, will remain in your body for decades or even an entire lifetime, remembering that exact infection. Now the next time you are exposed to that particular virus, those memory cells leap into action and mount a fast and deadly attack. This secondary defense is so much more powerful that the first that you likely won’t even know you have an infection.
Now you may be asking if my body remembers every infection I have ever had, than why do I get a cold every year? The cold virus is tricky and exists in a continual state of change. It is constantly mutating so you get infected with a slightly different virus each time. Because the virus is not exactly the same as the one you got sick with before, your immune system recognizes it as different and starts to build a new immune response.
Your immune system is a steadfast record keeper. Each infection has its own set of memory cells waiting on standby until they are needed. The brain is revered for its capability to remember vast amounts of information and yet it is still capable of forgetting. The immune system may just take the cake for the longest and most accurate memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.