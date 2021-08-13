North Dakota Game and Fish Department hunter education classes are presently being held at Chahinkapa Park picnic shelters by Billy Gauslow, Al Giese, Joel Johnson and others. It is a good reminder about closely approaching fall and the value of introducing children to hunting.
There are so many fun outdoor activities, organized or unorganized, that can be done. This column will feature hunting, but Papa Beyer knows grandsons enjoy simple things like collecting acorns, splashing a stick in the creek or picking wild blackberries.
Girls and boys are influenced by their parents and other role models. I won’t forget the first time Grandpa Beyer caught a channel catfish in the Red River north of Brushvale, Dad’s ability to spot ring-necked pheasants near prairie trails and waiting along Tewaukon Refuge fence lines for snow geese to fly off.
New hunters usually come from families who hunt. Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club members will mentor youths in a couple hunts regardless of their parents’ interest in hunting.
The Youth Waterfowl Hunt chaired by Kevin Manock is scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 18. The drought has impacted popular prairie potholes that usually hold good numbers of blue-winged teal, mallards, gadwalls and shovelers.
Time along the sloughs is priceless. Long-time volunteers like Tim Phalen, Jack Lalor and Keith Frankki set up decoys to attract ducks setting their wings while kids wait in cattails. The backdrop is a golden sun, prairies skies of the day and the calls of Canada geese and pheasants while waterfowl fly around.
Hunting is a Dakota–Minnesota tradition. We are passing on our love of the outdoors just like our mentors introduced us to the wild.
Hunters are among the world’s best conservationists. We have learned the value of habitat, ethics, buying hunting licenses and duck stamps and a healthy, balanced environment.
Mark Althoff also does a phenomenal job with the Youth Pheasant Hunt on Saturday, Oct. 2. We are blessed to hunt on the private farm of Chuck Haus, Hankinson, who is an outstanding sportsman /landowner/conservationist. Walking through native prairie grass fields amongst a fall mosaic checkerboard of tan, brown and yellow plants is unforgettable. And ring-necked pheasants are incredibly beautiful and crafty game birds!
Trap shoots are held the night before the hunts to teach the value of shooting accuracy and safe gun handling. All ammunition is provided. Loaner shotguns are available. Trap shooting is another growing school sport that should influence more hunters. A few years ago 10 percent of our population hunted. Now it is under 5 percent. Kids are missing out!
Safety is highly emphasized. Gun handling skills are taught. Young sportsmen learn about ethics and doing things the right way. Good to learn for everything we do!
Bird watching is taught by different species of our puddle and diving ducks, then distinguishing young pheasant roosters. Birding adds much interest to spending time outdoors. It can even be done from the comfort of your home looking out a window at a backyard feeder.
Getting outside is relaxing. Breathing fresh air invigorates you. It promotes exercise and an active, healthy lifestyle. The outdoors is respected. If there is litter, it is picked.
There are life lessons. Discipline, patience, contemplation and meaningful conversation come naturally. Some of my greatest life experiences have been with daughter Kayla duck hunting as winds blew cattail seeds around. Experienced Sportsmen’s Club mentors like Greg Braun and Dick Bell have positively influenced many young hunters.
Greg Gerou, Dave Langenwalter, Brad Glarum, Grant Manock and Jerry Oren prepare tasty pancakes after the hunts. Manock Meats smokes delicious sausage. Appetites are ravenous after gulping outdoors air and walking in the prairie.
Cleaning game birds is shown after the hunt. Wild game is scrumptious. Pheasant dumpling soup and pheasant stir fry are among my favorites.
We are taking registrations for the youth hunts at Parks and Rec (642-2811). If you are under 16, have taken hunter education and want to experience high quality outdoor events, these are lifelong memories awaiting you.
