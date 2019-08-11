A big thank you to recent kindnesses this week include:
Addison Barth and Gina Quamme for being camp counselors at the overnight Camp Chahinkapa. A good time was had by all!
Jirak Brothers Farms for not only cutting and baling the zoo hay, but also DELIVERING it.
For the hundreds of people who sent messages and condolences to us during our loss of Neena, the white tiger. You are all wonderful reminders that we have special people who care about the work we do. Thank you for your comforting words and sharing memories. It means the world to us!
A special thanks to Dr. Tim Matz for always being there for our animal health. He is present for the hoorays and the sorrows. The circle of life is kinder when Tim is at our side.
The Senior Walk is always a summer highlight. Thanks you to Shelly Tollefson and Amy Laney from Southeast Senior Services for the fun day!
The Annual Free Zoo Night was hosted by Wells Fargo and it was a beautiful evening enjoyed by many.
And lastly, we said goodbye to four zookeeper interns as they head back to college. I hope that they got as much out of their time with us as did we of the services they provided. They did an outstanding job. They are Destiny Garcia, University of Minnesota, Morris; Lily Pyle, North Dakota State College of Science, Oliver Sycip, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and Madeline DeLeon, Central College in Pella, Iowa.
God Bless,
Kathy
