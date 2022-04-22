The Chahinkapa Zoo is open for the season! Through the ages the zoo has been through many changes. I am grateful to have witnessed the last 31 years of progress!
A Brief History of Chahinkapa Zoo
In the northeast corner Wahpeton, North Dakota, a park lies along the banks of the Red River of the North. This natural setting is a veritable paradise for song birds, waterfowl and wildlife. The early Native American Settlers name the site “Chahinkapa,” meaning end of the woods.” It was a favorite meeting place for the Indians who established summer camps for bison hunting. Two rivers (Bois de Sioux and Ottertail) joined her to form the Red River at the spot where the Minnesota timber land ended and the grassy plains of Dakota began.
• In 1903, Wahpeton purchased the land from the federal government. Thirty years later the first Park Board was established under the direction of R.J. Hughes, known as the founder of Chahinkapa Park. The Chahinkapa Zoo was also established at this time with modest animal displays.
• In the later 60s, the zoo was moved from a small oxbow to its present 18 acre location at the north end of Chahinkapa Park. The Chahinkapa Zoo
Association was formed in 1974 to develop a plan for renovation and improvements. In 1984, a five-year master plan was developed, emphasizing a “clean and green” theme, incorporating a broad base of community support.
• The Rodger Ehnstrom Nature Center was dedicated in 1989, the hub of all zoo education.
• The first Zoo Director was hired in 1994.
• In April of 1997, flood waters inundated the Red River Valley, including the Chahinkapa Zoo. All animals were safely evacuated. Thanks to hundreds of volunteers, the zoo reopened to the public on May 24, 1997.
• In the fall of 1997 a $2 million levee project was constructed along the river to protect the zoo and the north side of Wahpeton from 500-year flood levels. The zoo was re-built.
• 2016-2017: For levee certification additional construction and renovation was mandated giving the zoo a new footprint’. New habitats include a Zebra facility and new otter/bobcat housing
• 2018: A major effort to help the effects of African poaching. White rhinos were introduced to Chahinkapa Zoo!
• In 2021, Chahinkapa Zoo began construction on cheetah habitat, tiger building, and fossa house, made possible by the city of Wahpeton.
KATHY DIEKMAN is Zoo Director of Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.
