Zoo's enrichment program individualized for animals

Chahinkapa Zoo’s enrichment program is designed by the staff for the animals. The zookeepers are instrumental in the enrichment program because they spend a great deal of their day caring for the welfare of the zoo residents.
The Zoo Director evaluates the enrichment methods monthly and discusses staff ideas with each member of our team. Winter enrichment is more challenging for animals that are kept indoors as stimulation must be increased.
Chahinkapa Zoo’s Animal Enrichment Program
Enrichment is providing each zoo animal with a stimulating environment for their mental and physical well-being. A habitat where they can explore, hide, play, stalk and forage is essential to their health.
Examples include, but are not limited to:
• Proper “furniture” is species specific and may include trees, logs, rocks, ponds and vines. Furniture is frequently rearranged to provide variety.
• Ground substrate is also very important. Some animals will benefit from a grass floor versus gravel or dirt.
• Foraging for food is an effective method of stimulation. Hiding food, using scent trails and hanging food treats are all relatively simple techniques that can provide hours of stimulation.
• Puzzle feeders are given to primates. They are designed for increased intellectual stimulation.
• Holes are drilled in trees provide primates with a challenge to “pick” the food out, sometimes using a tool. Seeds in the grass are also a successful stimulation method.
• Man-made objects include shredded paper (hide food in it), cardboard boxes, bowling balls, bungee cords, approved toys, milk jugs, etc.
• Animal scents such as snakeskin, hair and blood from thawed meat are used to stimulate carnivore activity as well.
The zookeepers are responsible for creating new enrichment and recording ALL enrichment for each species DAILY! Monthly enrichment is collated and entered on a graph for review by staff. This process makes it easy to see repetition, success and mundane routines.
