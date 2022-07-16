If you came to the zoo Thursday or Friday morning you may have found yourself participating in an animal escape drill. We drill for five different safety scenarios on a regular basis.
• Animal Escape Drill
• Severe Weather Drill (Tornado, Thunderstorms)
• Visitor Injury Drill
• Staff Injury Drill
• Fire Drill
Safety is a most important part of the zoo world. We must keep staff, visitors, and animals free from harm as best as we are able. A general outline of a drill is shown below.
ANIMAL ESCAPE DRILL
Animal escape drill should be held as per safety committee to ensure that each number of the FIRST RESPONSE TEAM is familiar with his/her job.
• PROCEDURE
• Drill should be held at a time when the zoo is open to the public, but with a minimal number of visitors on the grounds. Ensuring the safety of the public is a major factor in any dangerous animal escape and should be a part of the drill.
• Begin informing all arriving visitors that a drill will be held 2-3 hours before the drill. Staff will inform visitors that a drill is in progress and ask that they cooperate by moving to a secure area.
• At the time of the drill, someone will pick an animal to be the escapee, proceed to the keeper at the scene and tell him/her to immediately initiate animal escape procedures.
• All escape procedures will be followed in detail. Firearms will be unloaded immediately prior to the start of the drill.
• Drill will terminate as soon as procedures have been completed and all areas secure.
• EVALUATION
• Immediately following the drill, all personnel involved will make a written evaluation of the drill from what they personally observed.
• Zoo Director, Zoo Animal Curator, Veterinarian (if applicable) and Lead Keeper will critique drill at earliest convenience.
• Any improvements resulting from this critique are to be promptly incorporated into the written procedures.
NOTE: Staff is not always aware it is a drill and will proceed as if actual escape of an animal. Chahinkapa Zoo’s safety record is exceptional. We don’t take it for granted, however, and continue improving and updating procedures. Wahpeton Police Department, Fire Department, and EMTs are all an integral part of our continued education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.