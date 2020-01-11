Zoo staff raising orphan kangaroo, ‘Roody’

Here we go again! Chahinkapa Zoo staff are successfully raising little Roody, the kangaroo Joey. Roody’s mother died in early December and her baby was thriving in the pouch. It does not take long for a pouch to cool off and in the short while it took l us to find the situation little Roody was ice cold. Thanks to fast acting and experienced staff, he is doing well in a man-made pouch worn in a swag on the zookeepers.
Kangaroos need a very specific milk replacer and we import it from Australia. Roody also must be kept very warm as mother kangaroos control the temperature of the pouch naturally.
Addy Paul, lead keeper, is Roody’s primary surrogate and occasionally Roody goes home with others. I won’t mention them all as housing landlords may be reading this. Smile. Tuesday night we took a turn. Our dog, Peter, has seen his share of different species through the years and in fact seemed an old pro with Roody after having Barkley in our home so many nights.
Roody has been making his rounds with keepers and I on radio shows, at assisted living facilities and nursing homes. He also visited each classroom at St. John’s School with Addy. It is a good opportunity to educate on this magnificent species and also to inform many about the horrific plight of Australia animals in the wildfires.
For more information on Australia rescues, visit wires.org.au.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.