ZooBoo still a go

ZooBoo is still scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30. Gates are open from 4:30-7 p.m. We have extended the time by opening an hour earlier than previous years.
Chahinkapa Zoo is abiding by all mandates and regulations as we have the entire year regarding COVID-19. With that we can in good mind hold this annual event. We are encouraging all groups or families to distance between other groups. We have seen much courtesy from the public during our season. The gate will have two lines and the Wahpeton Fire Department Auxiliary will once again have trick or treat bags for the children.
Sponsors will be spaced along the pathway further apart than years past and a separate exit gate will remain open.
Thank you to sponsors as we could not hold this event without our treat stations and donations. Sponsors will be listed in the Daily News next week. A special thanks to a matching funds patron, Schmitty’s Plumbing and Heating of Wahpeton. They have made a $5,000 contribution to this annual event.
As usual my heart runneth over with appreciation to our fine community.
If ZooBoo is not a good choice for your family this year we understand and look forward to seeing you at other events. We are here for you when you are ready.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.