Scientists who choose to work in the world of conservation can do so in many avenues. Some prefer an exploration team. Others do well working alone in a forest or bog collecting specimens and data. Many of them work with land easements, habitat restoration, water purification, and thousands of other important roles. Included on this list are the zoo crews, those who make their life’s work by connecting people to the animal kingdom.

Conservation and education are two missions that we take very seriously. Working with other agencies to save the world’s biodiversity is a huge responsibility. We cannot do it alone. Zoos and aquariums depend on visitors to be successful. The monetary value of admissions and memberships are important, but that is secondary to the number of people that we reach and teach about our precious zoo residents.



