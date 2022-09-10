Scientists who choose to work in the world of conservation can do so in many avenues. Some prefer an exploration team. Others do well working alone in a forest or bog collecting specimens and data. Many of them work with land easements, habitat restoration, water purification, and thousands of other important roles. Included on this list are the zoo crews, those who make their life’s work by connecting people to the animal kingdom.
Conservation and education are two missions that we take very seriously. Working with other agencies to save the world’s biodiversity is a huge responsibility. We cannot do it alone. Zoos and aquariums depend on visitors to be successful. The monetary value of admissions and memberships are important, but that is secondary to the number of people that we reach and teach about our precious zoo residents.
When you visit Chahinkapa or any other zoo or aquarium, make the most of your trip. Ask questions and let us know a favorite part about your experience. We love that and we need that to ensure our work will continue through the years.
There are so many troubles in our world today, we must hold tight to the notion that there is always more good than bad. It is a phrase you have perhaps heard me echo so very much because it is a belief I live by. “More good than bad.”
When people challenge me through correspondence on why animals are locked up in “cages” and “why do we even need zoos?”, I answer very honestly. The truth is that without reputable zoos, there would be no biodiversity. Zoos are the arks of today and the future depends on all of us caring for our planet. Zoos spread that message better than anyone else. Zoos manage species, educate all ages from preschool to seniors, bring goodness to communities, and master the stories behind the beautiful eyes of our animals.
