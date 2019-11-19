Dash for Cash, for a total of $1,850 in Chamber Bucks, kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 20. Drawings start Sunday, Dec. 1 and last through Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Drawing amounts will vary from $50-$200. There will be 19 $50 winners, three $100 winners and three $200 winners.
This year, we are doing things a little differently. You will have to follow along to see if your winning ticket matches the number drawn daily for you chance to win Chamber Bucks.
We would like to thank all 31 of this year’s participating businesses. The businesses you can get your tickets at are City Brew Hall, The Wilkin Drink & Eatery, Albertson’s Parts City, Petro Serve, Thrifty Horizons, Drifter Chic Boutique, indigo life + style, Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley in Breckenridge and Wahpeton, BeMobile/Verizon, Nielsen Electric TV & Appliance Center, the Red Door Art Gallery, Breckenridge Drug, Hairetage Hallmark, Wahpeton Drug and Gift, Farm City Supply, Breckenridge Public Utilities, Wahpeton Ace Hardware, Casey’s General Store, Thrifty White Pharmacy of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Slim’s Home Furnishings, Corner Drug, M&H, Econofoods in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Econo Wine and Spirits in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Chuck’s Off Sale, the Econofoods C-Store and The Golden Rule.
Without these businesses we would not be able to have such a fun event for you to participate in. We would also like to give a special thanks to the Twin Town Business Partners and American Federal Bank for helping us make this happen.
The winning numbers will be announced daily on KBMW, the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber’s Facebook page, the Dash for Cash event page on Facebook and on our website at wbchamber.net. If you have any questions about the numbers, you may also call the Chamber Office at 701-642-8744.
We are so excited to be bringing this back again this year. Please remember to shop local. It is very important to keep our great community vibrant and flourishing. We have a lot of great selections to pick from for all of your holiday needs.
We’ve also been busy at the Chamber Office helping with the Second Annual Festival of Trees. Please make sure you stop by Heritage Square to see all the beautiful trees that were donated. If you would like to apply for a tree or would like to apply for someone else to receive a tree, contact Rebekah Christensen at Richland-Wilkin Kinship. We have several trees again this year thanks to all the wonderful sponsors.
Business After House is approaching soon. It will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Wahpeton Event Center. We have 27 booths registered and a fun night planned. Call us today to reserve your tickets for this fun night of networking and to see all that our community has to offer. This event is open to the public.
Get your tickets before Tuesday, Nov. 27 to make sure you get in on all the fun. The cost is $20 per ticket, which includes the pasta bar and entry in drawings to win some great prizes. There will also be a cash bar at this event.
We sure hope you will join us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.