Inside today’s edition of Daily News and News Monitor we have our annual Profile magazine. This year’s theme is “Deep Roots … Growing Together.” The magazine is a culmination of six months of hard work by our employees – our advertising team, our newsroom and our support staff.
As part of the magazine, we announce our Citizen of the Year Awards. The two individuals selected from nominations by community members are very deserving of the recognition. They both volunteer countless hours of their time in their communities and are the go-to people who are called on when something needs to get done.
Our 2020 Daily News Citizen of the Year Award goes to Art Grochow, who was surprised by his award Friday, Feb. 19 at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. Art volunteers for every imaginable position involving public recreation and youth and college sports in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area, as well as holding many roles at his church. He is highly respected in the community and is described as a tireless worker who is willing to help anytime he’s called.
Our 2020 News Monitor Citizen of the Year Award goes to Dave Paulson, who was given his award at a surprise presentation held Monday, Feb. 22, at Hot Cakes restaurant in Hankinson, North Dakota. Dave is one of the charter members of the Hankinson Community Development Corporation, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. He’s been working for decades to improve his community with a vision of the future. Whether he’s helping at annual events and fundraisers or working as a hospice volunteer, Dave’s passion for his community is always at the forefront.
In addition to reading our stories about this year’s honorees and why they were chosen, I hope you enjoy learning more about your friends and neighbors in the pages of Profile.
This project would not be possible without the support of the community – our advertisers and you, our subscribers.
Thank you for allowing us to bring you the news and information you need and want.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.