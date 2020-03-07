We are excited to celebrate our area’s young professionals with the annual 20 Under 40 event. We received more than 40 nominations and selected 20 of the most deserving people to be honored this year.
This year’s 20 Under 40 honorees are: Nick Bruneau, Julie Carlson, Jordan Christensen, Amanda Crouse, Yoney Fobb, Jessica Gilsrud, Luke Glarum, Brooke Hills, Sarah Kratcha, Dawn Kubela, Whitney Link, Jena Maxwell, Tracy Medenwaldt, Myar Oltman, Tanner Rabbithead, Fernando Reese, Jennifer Tolbert, Kelsey VanOverbeke, Lani Wahler and Ashley Zach.
These people not only excel at their professions, but go above and beyond in their communities throughout the Southern Red River Valley.
Join us in showing your support and appreciation of these individuals by attending our 20 Under 40 event on Thursday, March, 26 at Wahpeton Event Center. A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program will start at 6 p.m. and includes a plated meal. Our guest speaker this year is GIANT Seeds co-founder and North Dakota District Export Council Chairman Jay Schuler.
Tickets are on sale now through our website only, and must be purchased by March 11. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/site/forms/online_services/20under40/tickets/ to purchase your tickets today.
Biography emails have been sent out to all our honorees. If you are an honoree and have not received one, please contact me at editor@wahpetondailynews.com or call me at 701-642-8585 x130 so I can get one to you right away.
For those businesses who are interested in partnering with Daily News and News Monitor to be a sponsor for the event, contact Advertising Manager Diana Hermes at dianah@wahpetondailynews.com or call 701-642-8585 x146.
Congratulations to this year’s honorees and we look forward to seeing you all at our 20 Under 40 event!
