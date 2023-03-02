In many ways, public schools in Minnesota are interwoven into the fabric of our state, yet they are often overlooked. Therefore, during the week of February 27–March 3, we celebrate public schools and consider how they affect us all. 

For generations, public schools in our state have been the center of our communities. Public schools are places where all families feel welcomed and where all children, regardless of their background, race, ethnicity, native language, zip code, or socioeconomic status, are loved, respected, and celebrated. 



Kristie Sullivan, Ed.S. is the Superintendent, Breckenridge Public School

