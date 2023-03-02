In many ways, public schools in Minnesota are interwoven into the fabric of our state, yet they are often overlooked. Therefore, during the week of February 27–March 3, we celebrate public schools and consider how they affect us all.
For generations, public schools in our state have been the center of our communities. Public schools are places where all families feel welcomed and where all children, regardless of their background, race, ethnicity, native language, zip code, or socioeconomic status, are loved, respected, and celebrated.
At Breckenridge Public Schools ISD No. 846, we are especially proud of the dedication of past generations of leaders who worked to ensure that our children received a quality education. Although our public schools have served our communities for decades, they are constantly evolving.
In our district and in public schools across Minnesota, teachers, staff members, and administrators work with our families to ensure that the next generation of graduates has the knowledge and skills required for a successful future. We strive to provide relevant, engaging, and authentic curriculum and instruction while setting high expectations for ourselves and others. We believe that all students can learn and achieve at high levels and that each child is deserving of the highest quality education.
As we celebrate Public Schools Week, we recognize the dedicated individuals who teach students in the classroom, drive school buses, prepare nutritious meals, support students’ mental and emotional health, maintain and repair buildings, and give so much of themselves to support our schools and our students.
We also recognize that public schools are a significant economic driver for our communities, as they prepare students for not only today’s jobs but also the future jobs required for our dynamic economy. It is no wonder that the state’s economy is connected to the quality of our public schools.
We must not take the historical success of Minnesota’s public schools for granted. Instead, we must acknowledge that this success is the result of the hard work and investment of generations of Minnesotans who came before us. We must care for the gift of public school education that we will hand to future generations.
Our schools cannot do it alone. They need the assistance of our families and communities to provide the resources and support needed to help students thrive. During Public Schools Week, let’s show our support for Breckenridge Public Schools ISD No. 846 and the dedicated people who work tirelessly to provide a high-quality education for all of our children.
Kristie Sullivan, Ed.S. is the Superintendent, Breckenridge Public School