The coronavirus pandemic is hitting our communities in every way imaginable. We’ve watched as businesses and schools have closed, events have been postponed or canceled, and citizens have been asked to practice social distancing.
The newspaper industry is not immune to this virus. As busy as our employees are staying up-to-date on getting factual information to pass along to our valued readers, our business also needs to tighten our belts.
One of the ways we are cutting back is to shorten our office hours for the near future. As of Tuesday, March 24, our office will open one hour later, at 9 a.m., and close at 4 p.m. Our office building is currently closed to walk-in traffic in an effort to protect our employees and help slow the spread of COVID-19. We are here, but accessible through phone calls and email for now. Please call us at 701-642-8585 during our new office hours.
Another way we are cutting back is to discontinue paying for the services that provide the TV Week magazine listings. This week’s TV Week edition will be the last one you will see in your Friday Daily News.
We realize with more people home now, there could be a higher need for television schedule information, but we also know that all of the television listings are now offered online through digital cable and satellite services. If you are unsure how to access your on-screen guide, contact your service provider.
We thank you very much for your valued patronage of our news information business and want all of our community members to stay safe and healthy. We will get through this challenging time together.
Sincerely,
Carrie McDermott
Managing Editor
