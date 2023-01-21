Recently, a bill was introduced by several North Dakota farmer-legislators to help promote animal agriculture and reverse decades of decline which have caused our state to fall far behind neighboring states. Farm Freedom legislation will remove the handcuffs that have held back our farmers and ranchers for way too long.

The problem: archaic North Dakota law prohibits anyone who is not related from pooling their resources to start an animal ag operation. For example, if two unrelated farmers who live next to each other want to join forces and launch a dairy, beef, hog or poultry operation because they want to add value to their crops, create employment for their community and diversify their operations, North Dakota law doesn’t allow it.



Doug Burgum is the 33rd governor of North Dakota.

Tags