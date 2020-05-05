This week, May 4-8, 2020, is Teacher Appreciation Week. As North Dakota’s superintendent of public instruction, I wanted to share some thoughts with my teaching colleagues about the most important profession in the world.
Our public schools are often dismissed as mediocre, inequitable, or bureaucratic. The year 2020 will be known as when we learned just how much our schools mean to American society by their simple absence.
The unprecedented shutdown of public and private schools in dozens of states has illuminated one easily forgotten truth about schools: They are an absolute necessity for the functioning of our American culture. Even more than that, they are indispensable to our daily life.
Schools are the beating hearts of our communities. They provide irreplaceable services and benefits. They are places of community fellowship, as well as learning. This pandemic has caused unprecedented disruption to our students and our traditional school delivery system. The full continuation of education has been North Dakota’s priority throughout all of this.
Record amounts of innovation and transformation in education have been produced in a matter of a few weeks. North Dakota has led the nation in demonstrating its agility and effectiveness in moving rapidly across all districts in delivering education with distance teaching and learning.
During this uncertain and difficult time, we are heartened, but not surprised, by the dedication, focus, and resolve of our educators across this great state. As you have planned for the distribution of food to students during large-scale, long-term closures, moved classes and whole districts online, or spent your hours at home reaching out to your students and their families with educational resources and offers of comfort, we are reminded of the wisdom and strength of character that you bring to your work every day.
As former auto company executive Lee Iacocca famously observed, “In a completely rational society, the best of us would be teachers and the rest of us would have to settle for something else.”
That sentiment captures what attracts committed educators into the profession, namely, the opportunity to engage in one of our most essential collective tasks — to make a difference not only in the lives of the students, but in the course of our society and humanity.
Teaching is a challenge for anyone. It requires empathy, curiosity, patience, motivation, grace, and the ability to adapt quickly. It takes years to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to take on all of the facets of the job. It is also enormously rewarding. Our resolve as a society and a profession is being tested, and we are grateful for all of you as you rise to this challenge.
I am so proud and blessed to be surrounded by the educational community in North Dakota who are absolutely committed to our students, our families, and our communities. I wish you, your families, your students, and your communities good health and peace of mind as you navigate this journey, and I wish you a very happy Teacher Appreciation Week.
