Infrastructure is not always thought about, but it’s essential. It helps North Dakotans safely move from place to place, powers business, brings quality water to our homes and protects us from flooding, is critical to the economy, connects North Dakotans to their employers, creates job opportunities and so much more.
North Dakota is always assessing and prioritizing infrastructure projects, and it takes significant funding to maintain the quality of infrastructure the public expects. Our infrastructure is deteriorating faster than we have the resources to preserve it.
Investing in infrastructure now has a great benefit. Think of it like car maintenance. If you wait too long to change your oil, you end up replacing your entire engine. Here are a few reasons why it’s important to adequately invest in our infrastructure now:
• Delaying improvements makes them more expensive to correct. Although deferring maintenance in the short run saves money, it costs much more in the long run because the fixes are more expensive.
• The cost continues to climb. Over the past 15 years, the cost to do the work has increased 160%. This means that a $1 million dollar project 15 years ago would cost $2.6 million today.
• With COVID recovery needs and historically low interest rates, many states are passing bonding bills and moving forward on much-needed infrastructure projects. This is going to cause the demand for supplies and contractors to increase dramatically. Delaying action now will put North Dakota at a disadvantage in securing the contractors and supplies needed to repair and upgrade our state’s infrastructure.
An investment today sets North Dakota up for success and ensures that future generations will benefit from the same high-quality infrastructure prioritized by the generations before them. For more information on transportation infrastructure and how it impacts you, visit dot.nd.gov/projects/lrtp.
