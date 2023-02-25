As North Dakota’s legislative session reaches its halfway point with over 700 bills remaining, the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of our citizens has never been greater.

Across the state, with help wanted signs in the windows of businesses large and small, our citizens and communities are feeling the effects of North Dakota’s No. 1 barrier to economic growth – the workforce shortage.



Gov. Doug Burgum is the 33rd governor of North Dakota.

Tags