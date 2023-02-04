In a time where almost any publication can be viewed at the swipe of a finger, it’s shameful that certain marginalized communities aren’t able to see themselves in their local coverage.

Every single person should be able to see themselves, or someone like themselves, represented in the news. At the bare minimum, it’s important to present equal coverage, however, as a reputable news organization, it’s imperative that we strive for equitable reporting.



Daily News Editorial Board

Tags