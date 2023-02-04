In a time where almost any publication can be viewed at the swipe of a finger, it’s shameful that certain marginalized communities aren’t able to see themselves in their local coverage.
Every single person should be able to see themselves, or someone like themselves, represented in the news. At the bare minimum, it’s important to present equal coverage, however, as a reputable news organization, it’s imperative that we strive for equitable reporting.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 3.5% of North Dakota’s population identify themselves as Black. If our coverage accurately represented the community we report on, we’d see a higher number of articles on the topic.
However, if you were to search “Black History Month” on the Wahpeton Daily News website, seven results will appear. Yes, just seven. Even worse, most of the coverage is worse than what we would call the bare minimum.
One is about a choir concert where they sang “Africa” by Toto to honor Black History Month, and another makes up just one part of our “3 Things To Know” segment that is published in each paper. Two others were stories from the Associated Press news service.
In our most general assumption, only three of these stories published and posted online in the past 15 years offer any sort of representation for the Black community during Black History Month.
We can do better than that — we will do better than that.
This February, we plan to provide consistent and historical coverage to honor Black History Month. Each of our weekend editions will include a Goodlife page that provides vital information for the purpose of representation and education. Whether that includes a look at pivotal Black films or significant Black athletes, we hope to provide reporting that we’ve lacked in the past.
We’ll also put out an opinion page that will include more editorials — like the one you’re reading right now — quotes from notable Black people and relevant history.
While these plans have been made to honor and recognize Black History Month, we’re not going to just drop our coverage when the calendar flips to March 1.
It is our goal to continue to amplify the voices of those that have often been ignored throughout history. As we continue to update our reporting and ensure that everyone can see themselves in the news, please feel free to reach out if you notice we’re lacking in any area. The newsroom can always be reached at editor@wahpetondailynews.com or 701-642-8585.