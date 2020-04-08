Executive Committee of the Valley Prosperity Partnership:

Marshal Albright, Co-Chair and President & CEO, Cass County Electric Cooperative

Steve Burian, Co-Chair and President and CEO, Burian & Associates

Judd Graham, Vice Co-Chair and CEO, Fargo Region, Bremer Bank

Brian Johnson, Vice-Co-Chair and CEO, Choice Financial Group

Keith Lund, Director and President & CEO Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp

Joe Raso, Director and President & CEO Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corp

The Valley Prosperity Partnership is a private sector led initiative, joined by higher education and economic development partners, that is focused on creating high value and sustained economic growth for the Red River Valley in North Dakota and Minnesota and throughout the state of North Dakota. http://www.valleyprosperitypartnership.com/