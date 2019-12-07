We are excited to be working on our annual Profile section, which comes out Feb. 25, 2020. This year’s theme is “Small Town, Big Community,” and will take an in-depth look at the compelling people and businesses that keep our community moving.
We’ll organize it into five sections or chapters – People & Neighbors, which will also feature our Citizens of the Year, Agriculture, Education, Health and Then & Now. This time around, rather than publishing the five sections in five consecutive daily editions, we’ll put it all together in one glossy magazine, similar to our quarterly Southern Valley Living magazine.
The annual project is one shared by our entire Wick Communications company, meaning all of our properties across the country are working on their own special versions of Profile.
Featured in our valley will be those who work behind the scenes, groups who work with youth, and those whose efforts should not go unnoticed.
Our agriculture section will look at family farms, the farm economy and how the trade war has affected our area agriculture producers, among other topics.
Education will look at trending education models, outstanding instructors and what area seniors are planning for their futures after graduation.
The health chapter will highlight children’s mental health, animal health, and the challenges of mental health services in rural communities like ours, among other topics.
Our final chapter is Then & Now, where we’ll catch up with several notable people who grew up in the Southern Red River Valley and find out what they’re up to.
The Progress magazine will also be a great place to showcase your business.
This project takes a lot of planning and commitment, and we’re working together as a team to create a publication we can all be proud of.
We intend to celebrate our small town, big community and those who work hard to make it special and a great place to live. This magazine will be a nice keepsake to hang onto for years to come. We hope you will enjoy reading it as much as we look forward to creating it.
