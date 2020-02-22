Daily News and News Monitor will again honor 20 outstanding people under age 40 in our region, and we need your help. Do you know someone who is deeply committed to helping their community? Are they someone who can be depended on to get things done when called upon? Do you know someone who always goes the extra mile, or who is an avid volunteer?
Our deadline is Monday, March 2 to submit your nominations of young professionals in the Southern Red River Valley who are making a difference. Tell us who they are and what makes them special.
To nominate them, visit our website at https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/ and click on the 20 Under 40 link.
You can also purchase your tickets for the award ceremony, which will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at the Wahpeton Event Center.
Help us spotlight the best and the brightest and show your support for 20 Under 40.
