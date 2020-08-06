Time may have run out on the Diversion Authority’s chance to get a low interest federal loan for their project.
The Office of Management and Budget changed the rules for how the Environmental Protection Agency’s loan money could be spent. Beginning Oct. 1, flood control projects are no longer eligible. Funding instead will go only to water supply and pollution control projects. DA members have said the loan would save them $500 million in interest over the long life of the project.
The DA is looking for ways to fund the public-private-partnership, or P3, portion of the diversion. So far, no company has been hired to construct the non-federal part. The EPA has a loan program called WIFIA, which provides low interest loan money for water supply and wastewater control projects. It has traditionally allowed loans for stormwater control as well.
But in the most recent U.S. House of Representatives appropriations budget bill, the committee told the OMB to set new criteria for how federal money could be spent. In the June 30 Federal Register, the agency said new loans could only be used for “updating aging infrastructure, reducing exposure to lead and addressing emerging contaminants, and water reuse and recycling.”
What’s more, the committee said the new rules would affect money that had been budgeted in previous years as soon as the new rules were published. Since the DA’s loan application has not been completed, they appear to be out of luck, as well as the $100,000 fee they sent with their request.
The DA has said very little about who the candidates are to construct the P3 portion of the project. They have also said little about how they will pay the bill.
Money from the Army Corps can only be used to build the dam south of town. Dwindling state revenues and shaky local sales tax collections raise questions about how they will sell construction bidders on the plan.
If the loan could have saved a half a billion dollars in interest as diversion supporters claim, its potential loss would be one more financial blow in a year of many.
