Three years ago, I nearly lost my life to leukemia, but it wasn’t because of the disease, which was under control. It was because my wife and I couldn’t afford my medication. Even though my doctors warned me the cancer would return if I didn’t take the medicine, I did not fill my prescription through my Part D plan because of the cost. Luckily, I found a Canadian pharmacy, and I am healthy enough to advocate for others who aren’t as fortunate as I am.
My story might seem dramatic, but it is shockingly common. Surveys have found that 79 percent of Americans think the price of medications is “unreasonable,” and one in three adults did not take a medication as prescribed in the last year because of the price. In 2017, 31 percent of North Dakota Residents stopped taking medication as prescribed due to cost. There have been several high profile stories of people dying because they could not afford insulin. No one should be forced to make these horrible choices. That is why I’ve been volunteering with AARP to urge both our state and federal legislators to take action this year to lower prescription drug prices.
I know I’m not alone in wanting Congress to act to lower prescription drug prices. Voters have made it clear that they – we – want policymakers to finish the job this year: according to recent polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 87 percent of adults think it is very or extremely important for Congress to lower prescription drug prices in 2020. In his State of the Union remarks, President Trump agreed, saying, “I am calling for bipartisan legislation that achieves the goal of dramatically lowering prescription drug prices. Get a bill to my desk, and I will sign it into law without delay.”
I’m hopeful because bipartisan legislation to lower the price of prescription drugs has passed the U.S. House. The Senate Finance Committee acted last year, too, which means it’s time for the full Senate to take up the issue. Until the Senate acts, North Dakotans like me will continue to make hard choices about whether to stop taking a needed medication, skip other bills, or buy lower-cost drugs elsewhere. Before I turned to Canada – a choice not everyone could or should make – I was staring down a bill of $2,400 a month, or almost $30,000 a year. A researcher who discovered my medication has actually denounced the manufacturer’s price, asking “When do you cross the line from essential profits to profiteering?” It’s a shame Americans have to turn to foreign countries for affordable prices on life-saving drugs.
There’s a nationwide army of us that has come together for change. Some of us have joined because we are patients, some because we are caregivers, and some because we are taxpayers who know the current system is unsustainable and worry about the consequences for Medicare and other important programs. Those are all reasons why AARP has been active on Capitol Hill and in statehouses trying to address the crisis on drug prices. Last year, 26 states passed 40 bills to reduce the high cost of prescription drugs, and dozens of new bills have been introduced around the country in 2020. This is encouraging news, but a handful of state laws can only do so much. We need federal reform to block the most outrageous abuses of our current system and bring down prices.
We need common sense measures that address the root cause of the problem – the high list prices set by manufacturers – and its harmful effects. AARP has endorsed bills that would allow Medicare to negotiate, rein in the relentless price-gouging from drug companies, increase transparency of Rx prices, cap out-of-pocket costs for older Americans, and encourage greater competition and access to generic drugs. For any federal bill to be successful, it must address pharma’s ever-growing high list prices, not just shift costs around in the system. One such bill I’m supporting is the bipartisan Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act that passed the Senate Finance Committee in July. It would help ensure that manufacturers don’t increase prices faster than the rate of inflation, and that’s essential. I am thankful Senator Kevin Cramer has announced his support for this bill, and I urge Senator John Hoeven to do the same.
I live in the greatest country in the world, but I believe my government is failing me. Enough is enough. It’s time for the Senate to take action and pass the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act. North Dakotans and all Americans can’t afford to wait any longer.
