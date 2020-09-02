The Army Corps warned the Diversion Authority to avoid acquiring land by eminent domain, but they didn’t listen. Last month, the Cass County Commission voted unanimously to begin proceedings to take the property of between 50-70 landowners.
Negotiators working for the DA have been unwilling to offer compensation the owners feel is reasonable. The DA agent’s common stated reason is that “we’re not making Oxbow deals,” a reference to the buyouts and compensation made to the private golf course and homeowners in that community.
North Dakota eminent domain laws are designed to keep individuals from being bullied by the state. In most cases, the government entity forcing condemnation on the property owners must also pay the legal bills of the individuals trying to get a fair value for what they own. Residents shouldn’t be surprised that the county has low balled the values.
In the last legislative session, the DA tried to get the North Dakota legislature to change the state’s eminent domain laws. They succeeded in getting a bill through the House that took away the requirement that legal bills be payed by the condemning agency. The Senate Judiciary Committee recognized what was happening and gave the bill a do not pass recommendation.
The DA again dispatched attorneys to plead with the committee to change their mind, arguing it was going to be too expensive to acquire the property they needed. Fortunately for the landowners in the path of the project, the committee asked them to leave. What Fargo and Cass County were hoping for was to use the unlimited legal budget of the government to intimidate property owners to not fight the offers they were going to be getting.
The Army Corps estimates the diversion will increase the value of undeveloped land behind the dam by an average of $46,000 per acre. That revenue will go to the builders who were lucky enough, or well informed enough, to have purchased the land in advance. The diversion channel removes about 36 square miles, or one township, from the tax rolls, and private ownership.
The cost of the land acquisition is huge. The responsibility for financing the plan should not be on the backs of those unlucky enough to be in its path. It should come out of the pockets of the people who are banking the benefits.
The people who are willing to fight for a fair price for the land they own, have our thanks and respect.
