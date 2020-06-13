Unfortunately, flies and horses just seem to go together. In the Red River Valley, the black fly is a biting insect that can draw blood and bring havoc to those around it. The black fly’s attacks are merciless and search out any human or animal in their path. As the humidity rises so does their temper. These vicious beasts attack stronger when the heavy moist air signals the fly into flight looking for its next meal.
The black fly can swarm and it is not uncommon to witness horses and cattle hysterically running from a swarm of black flies; crashing their intended victim into barbed wire, trees and even traffic in a futile attempt to escape.
The Minnesota black fly is unique in the fact that it is actually closer related to the mosquito than the common house fly. The Minnesota biting black fly lays its eggs in water and thrives in marshy, water soaked areas.
There are about 30 species of black fly in Minnesota and it uses a blade-like mouthpart to slash skin and feed on blood. It will often swarm because they are attracted to the carbon dioxide in human and animal breath, just like mosquitos.
To combat the black fly, it takes a combined effort of avoidance, repellent, changing the areas the fly thrives in, along with a little bit of luck.
If we start thinking of the black fly as an advanced form of mosquito it will help in your defense. Standing water is a perfect breeding ground for the black fly and the mosquito; so cut the brush and knock down weeds in pastures and along the edges where your horses live.
Turning horses out in the cool mornings and bringing them in before it gets warm will lessen the fly attacks on them. Give your horses a dark area, such as inside a barn or loafing shed, to escape from the fly during the day. Inside the darkened area put fans to circulate the air. Air circulation makes it difficult for the flies to land. Some farms have added mesh screens on these loafing sheds so that the horses can spread them apart to enter the shed but the flies stay out.
Dress your horses for success by using full body mesh fly sheets, fly masks for their faces and fabric fly boots, such as Shoofly mesh boots on their legs.
Spraying the horses with fly spray, before turning them out, over their fly sheets and boots, definitely helps.
During the summer, use fly spray both morning and night on your horse. When using fly spray, brush off the horse first to remove dirt and then spray them with the fly spray. After spraying, use a light brush, all over their coat, to insure the fly spray has covered the horse. Make sure to try the anti-fly product Swat, a thick, pink ointment that repels. Put a little down the center line of the horse’s belly, over his eyes and down the ridge of his back to ward off pests.
Spray the stall and pasture areas with a perimeter fly spray to help cut down the population. A horse can loose a great deal of weight quickly, just by stomping and swishing at flies, so try and protect them as best you can. Lastly, if you can install a mist fly system in your loafing sheds, or feeding areas, you will make a huge difference in the fly population and the happiness of your horse as well. Enjoy our beautiful summer and fight the good fly fight, your horse will thank you. Happy trails!
