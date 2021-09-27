The Job Service Employer Committee (JSEC) is organizing a multi-industry in-person job fair called Get Hired from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Wahpeton Event Center. Visit with multiple businesses from the area to learn about their many career opportunities.
Employers will be offering on-the-spot interviews, so bring your resume and dress for success. Jobs range from entry level employment to management. Opportunities are available for both full and time part employment. Find out about sign on bonuses and benefits available.
Are you a business owner who is looking for a way to reach potential employees? This event is for you!
Currently we are looking to add to our list of businesses for this event. If your business is interested in setting up a booth please contact Becky Lankow, Job Service ND Wahpeton, at blankow@nd.gov or myself at lisa@wbchamber.net, for more information. Booth space is limited and the deadline for applications is Monday, Oct. 4.
JSEC is excited to help connect workers and employers through this event. Mark your calendar and plan on attending the Get Hired event at the Wahpeton Event Center on Wednesday, Oct. 20. For more information and a complete list of businesses that will be participating, check out the Get Hired event page on Facebook.
Lisa Kunkel is Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
