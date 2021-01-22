Dear Friends,

Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour fundraising event where people can donate to their favorite charities in North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota.  It originated in 2008 and has raised millions of dollars for non-profit organizations.  2021 marks our first year as a charity in the Giving Hearts Day campaign. We are participating with much enthusiasm and look forward to the day’s activities this February 11!  

When I think of the name Giving Hearts Day I smile.  It is appropriate to describe the wonderful donors giving their hard earned dollars to help a charity.  It also depicts the work being done in these fine establishments.  For example I look at Chahinkapa Zoo staff and volunteers and know that they give from their heart each and every day.  From A to Z, (Alpacas to Zebras), each task is performed with heartfelt energy.  Wildlife conservation is a special field and to share this world with our thousands of visitors makes this experience very magical.   Zoo work is hard work.  But, it is satisfying work.   Whether it is in animal care, education, administration, or grounds work, it is done with a full heart!  

Non-profit work is not without rewards.  When we can look into the eyes of an endangered species and know that we are part of a program to make a difference is a big deal.  When we see the face of a seven year old light up because they were part of an animal encounter it matters.  And when we are on the pathway hearing the joys and laughter from many wonderful visitors it is heartwarming.

Giving Hearts Day donations can be accepted at www.givingheartsday.org or you may also drop by Chahinkapa Zoo on Feb. 11 and see us in person.

Kathy

