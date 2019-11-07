We tend to hear a lot of negativity about young people nowadays. Well, don’t believe all you hear.
I am writing to commend the students, grades 7-12, at Wyndmere Public School who, on their Day of Caring with their teacher Tanner Carlson, on Oct. 25 came out to the Bagg Bonanza Farm to help with fall cleanup. Ten students came at 9 a.m. and worked until 11:45 a.m. They stuck with their jobs, scrubbing tables, sweeping floors, washing windows, cleaning bathrooms, dusting down walls and cleaning out a very muddy garden right up to the time the bus came to pick them up. Of course nobody comes to the Bagg Farm to work without eating something, but 10 minutes for a bar and pop, then right back to work. Besides that, they were polite and actually seemed to be happy to be there.
I also commend Mr. Carlson, who pitched right in and helped. What a wonderful way to teach — leading by example. Wyndmere School is teaching students that service to others is very important.
Thank you to all Wyndmere teachers and administrators. Job well done!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.