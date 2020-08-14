The impact of COVID-19 and the shut down of the Nation has truly only begun to be felt by our Country. Feelings of depression, anxiety and grief are flooding America’s homes. The loss of routine and social interaction has far reaching repercussions we were not prepared to handle.
Mental health was a topic prior to COVID-19 and now it literally engulfs a Nation. Traditional Counseling appointments have been backed up for months and critical cases are sometimes not being seen or treated fast enough.
Thankfully, for the Breckenridge/Wahpeton area horses have come to its rescue. Using horses, a powerful and expedited way to counsel and treat those feeling signs of depression, anxiety, grief or trauma is available. This successful method is called Equine Assisted Psychotherapy and is a combined effort using licensed counselors and equine specialists.
This counseling service is available locally through Hoof Beats for Healing, a non-profit, who partners with Birchwood Psychological Center in Breckenridge and Ricigliano Farms Equestrian Centre near Kent, Minnesota. Happily, this therapy is also covered and accepted by most insurances.
Equine Assisted Therapy is not a new idea in the world of psychotherapy. In fact, the idea of pairing horses with humans as a form of healing them of mental and physical ailments dates back to the Greek Empire. The Greeks wrote about the benefits of horseback riding and called it hippotherapy, as the Greek word “Hippo” means horse.
Equine Assisted Therapy, is a treatment to provide physical, occupational, and emotional growth in persons suffering from ADD, Anxiety, Autism, Trauma, Cerebral Palsy, Dementia, Depression, Developmental Delay, Genetic Syndromes (such as Down Syndrome), traumatic brain injury, behavioral and abuse issues and others.
By using horses in therapy situations, individuals build confidence, learn to trust, gain perspective, build impulse control, learn social skills as well as boundaries.
Equine Assisted Therapy can also be used for people who have physical challenges. When this person with physical challenges rides a horse, they borrow that horse’s strength and become free and can leave behind the bonds of their disabilities.
Equine Assisted Therapy is also a leading treatment for our veterans suffering from PTSD and other traumatic events. Horses are extremely sensitive and perceptive beings, so as the Veteran learns how to approach and communicate with the horse, he also learns how to better understand and guide himself in his new civilian life as the horse mirrors his emotions and responses.
For more information on Hoof Beats for Healing Equine Assisted Therapy and the services it provides, please contact: Ricigliano Farms: 218 557-8762 or Birchwood Psychological Center 218-643-9330 or visit their website: www.HoofBeatsForHealing.org .
Happy Trails!
