It’s that time of year. The weather has turned cooler and it’s homecoming week at NDSCS. Like everything else that 2020 has given us, there will be a different feel this year on campus, but even though the usual schedule has been adjusted due to COVID-19 there are still lots of activities being planned.

On Monday at 8 p.m. students will enjoy an evening of entertainment by comedian, Eric O’Shea, at Bremer Bank Theatre.

Tuesday at 9 p.m. there will be a drive-in movie featuring Jumanji: The Next Level at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium Parking Lot.

The Mentalist: Chris Carter will be at Bremer Bank Stadium on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. and Thursday there will be a Bonfire at 9 p.m. at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium Parking Lot.

On Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. there will be a caricature artist at Hektner Student Center Lobby and also virtual trivia beginning 8 p.m.

Saturday students will enjoy a Wildcat Tailgate Celebration at John Randall Field from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.  There will be a Wildcat Baseball Scrimmage at John Randall Field at 12 & 2 p.m. and Wildcat Softball Scrimmage at 12 and 2 p.m. with the Wildcat Softball Alumni Game at 4 p.m. at Gayle Miller Softball Complex.

For more details on these events go to NDSCS.edu/Homecoming

The Twin Town Business Partners will be holding the 2nd Annual Java Jump on Saturday, Sept. 26. Stop by participating businesses to enjoy in-store discounts and promotions as well as coffee and other treats.

Participating businesses include Indigo life+style, Breckenridge Drug, Gallery On The Go (208 2nd St. N, Wahpeton), Hairetage Hallmark, Red Door Art Gallery, Tastefully Simple (Heritage Square), Wahpeton Drug & Gift, The Golden Rule, The Weathered Nest and Healing Arts Chiropractic.

LISA KUNKEL is Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.

