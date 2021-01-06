If this pandemic has allowed me time for anything, it’s binge-watching TV shows from the past that I wanted to watch but never did (for one reason or another). Just before COVID-19 took hold of the country, my family decided to get Hulu Plus so we could watch live shows as well as catch up on some older shows. Aside from the fact that I don’t get to see many University of North Dakota hockey games, which is frustrating, it’s worked out pretty well.
I’m currently in the middle of the series “Chuck” with Zachary Levi. A good show, with humor, action, and plenty of pop culture references for geeks like me.
And my wife and I are just about finished with the final season of “The Mentalist.” Also a good show, with great characters and good story lines. Funny thing – I’m pretty sure we walked through the set of “The Mentalist” when we toured Warner Brothers studios in Los Angeles a few years ago. Back then, we weren’t fans of the show so it didn’t mean much to us. Now I wish we’d have at least taken some pictures (goodness knows we took plenty of everything else).
The point is, I found something to help take my mind off the pandemic and the doldrums of winter. In addition to my TV habit, my youngest daughter was finally able to get on the court recently and begin her basketball season. The team lost by four, but they played a good game and the score came in a distant second to getting the chance to see her in uniform and playing with her friends.
Soon, Governor Burgum will ease some of the restrictions regarding capacity at restaurants, bars, etc. That’s good news for the businesses and good news for the community. After all, the NFL playoffs are about to start.
Hopefully you’ve found something, or multiple things, to keep you busy during this time of quarantine and social distancing. I remain optimistic that we’re about to turn a corner and will start to see a light at the end of the tunnel this spring, if not then this summer. I have plans to start rolling out events as soon as we’re able.
Until then, keep your head up. Soak up some sun when you can. Watch some comedy and laugh out loud. We’ll make it through this and be stronger on the other side.
