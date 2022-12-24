An oath kept and honored to “protect and serve.” For 43 years, three months and 21 days, his End of Watch was Dec. 25, 2022. My brother Scott Thorsteinson took up that oath in times not too different than today. I worried for him, not realizing the care and professionalism that permeated the department and kept him from harm.
I learned that reality is not like TV. On TV, CPR works often. In real life, Scott at one time had saved one out of 87 (a little baby now a grown woman). And TV didn’t capture wading through waters to help residents out of their homes during the blizzard or the precision immobilization techniques used to stop criminals fleeing at high speeds. (My son marveled at every detail, and I cringed throughout). But we shared some laughs too, such as Scott guarding a railroad trestle for the Vice President of the USA only months after my route in Russia was closed for that same VP to land at Sheremetyevo 2 Airport in Moscow.
What we didn’t share was the courage and commitment to “protect and serve.” I don’t understand to this very day, the inner strength and enduring patience of our band of blue. In 2021, during times of COVID, we laid Beth Thorsteinson to eternal rest. The obituary referred to “close family” to attend. The audience was filled with uniforms of blue and brown and community members grateful for a chance to comfort and console. “Close family,” indeed!
Sparkling communities are filled with “close family” including those in blue and brown who protect and serve. God Bless all of them! End of watch, 43 years, three months and 21 days with your little brother looking up in awe.