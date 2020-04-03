April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
In the United States, April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). The goal of SAAM is to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it.
This year, SAAM is celebrating its 19th anniversary with the theme “I Ask” to empower everyone to put consent into practice. We know that one month isn’t enough to solve the serious and widespread issue of sexual violence. However, the attention April generates is an opportunity to energize and expand prevention efforts throughout the year. SAAM is about more than awareness — our primary goal is prevention.
Since consent is a clear, concrete example of what it takes to end sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, this year’s campaign shares the message that asking for consent is a normal and necessary part of sex.
Sexual assault is a serious and widespread problem. Nearly 1 in 5 women in the United States have experienced rape or attempted rape some time in their lives, and 1 in 67 American men have experienced rape or attempted rape. (NSVRC) Despite misconceptions, the prevalence of false reporting for sexual assault crimes is low — between two percent and 10 percent.
The good news is that prevention is possible and it’s happening. Individuals, communities, and the private sector are already successfully combating the risk of sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse through conversations, programs, policies, and research-based tools that promote safety, respect, and equality.
Heading into April’s SAAM campaign, Three Rivers Crisis Center will be doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 so we won’t be holding any in-person events. Our office is closed to walk-ins. We will continue to operate 24/7 for all survivors and their loved ones seeking support through our 24-hour crisis line at 642-2115.
Mayor Steve Dale has signed a proclamation officially recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Wahpeton. We are fortunate to have so many mediums of social media available to us so we will be using those to adapt SAAM strategy this April and invite our community to join us.
Our events will be the SAAM Day of Action Tuesday, April 7 and Denim Day on April 29. Throughout the month we will share messages about consent on social media and we will host an online fundraiser. More information on each event will be available on our social media accounts so follow Three Rivers Crisis Center on Facebook (Three Rivers Crisis Center), Twitter (@3riverscrisis) and Instagram (@threerivers-crisiscenter).
We also have a website for more information on our services at threeriverscrisiscenter.weebly.com.
Sincerely,
Becky DeVries
Client Services Coordinator
Three Rivers Crisis Center
