When Mr. Ohm was my coach and teacher during my formative years, I can't say I was truly cut out for his brand of basketball. I didn't practice enough, I wasn't diligent, and I had much growth to accomplish for a man who expects 110 percent from his student athletes.
Despite this, I won a "Team Player," essay contest in his sixth grade class. In return, Arly wrote the Hall of Fame UCLA coach John Wooden, who sent me a signed copy of his book, "A Lifetime of Observations On and Off the Court."
Inside the front cover it read, "Learn as if you were going to live forever, live as if you were going to die tomorrow. Best wishes, John Wooden."
Although I wasn't a success on the court at this time, Arly was fully invested in helping my peers and I succeed at the game of life, something he preached often. As a result of his actions, I never gave up on improving as a basketball player, and late into my 20s, I still attended open gyms held by Coach Ohm and competed with the varsity players. Many alumni did. The only thing Arly expected ... that we play hard.
As a non-profit journalist, Arly was quick to help me out. There was always an open spot on the bus for away games, he was there to provide insight, and possessed a shared mission to build Breckenridge Basketball culture.
Coach Ohm worked to get Breckenridge into the nationally renowned Hoop City Classic, where the Cowboys competed at the Sanford Pentagon and the Mitchell Corn Palace. He brought me with and made sure I was taken care of with room and transportation so that I could provide an outlet of video coverage for his student athletes in such a small basketball market.
Arly put together the first ever Cowboy Basketball Alumni Event, bringing in former athletes from across the country, including 94-year-old Merle McMorrow from the 1940 State Championship squad. He named the event, "Once a Cowboy, ALWAYS a Cowboy."
Arly was instrumental in helping us promote "Carter Casey Night" for two consecutive seasons, making sure our legendary and late brother was a huge part of our Section 8AA Championship title season.
His work with our youth stretches back to "Fundamental League," nearly two decades ago, where he hosted free clinics teaching basketball basics to young athletes. He wrote countless colleges, who in return sent memorabilia that Arly gifted to children at these wonderful events.
He was innovative, successful, and most importantly, a pillar of wisdom for those that were willing to listen. Arly Ohm is a legend in my book, and I'd like to thank him for making my LIFE a better one.
I wish Breckenridge Basketball the utmost success moving forward, as Arly certainly set the compass in the right direction. Warm regards.
