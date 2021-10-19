Asking residents to subsidize rec center irresponsible at this time
Dear Editor,
On Oct. 26, at the Wahpeton Community Center located at 304 5th St. South, we will be asked to vote on ordinance 1030. The ballot language says we will be voting on a ¾ percent sales tax for the purpose of funding the construction, maintenance, and operation of a community recreation center.
Most do not realize that this ¾ percent sales tax is permanent. Also, the 1 ½ percent due to sunset in mid-2026 and the ½ percent due to sunset in late 2029 will all become permanent taxes with this vote.
When we look at the issue more broadly, we can include the 2022-2026 capital improvements plan which is approximately $58 million; 25 percent of which is expected to be paid by special assessments. Wahpeton has challenges in maintaining our existing infrastructure using our current tax base which is why we rely on special assessments.
Why then, are we asking to raise taxes to pay for a $20 million loan for the construction, maintenance and operation of a recreation facility? Paying the debt will be a budget priority and supporting the facility will as well. Until we can take care of our city’s basic needs, it would be irresponsible to subject the residents of our city to pay for this rec center.
There may be a time when Wahpeton can realistically look at a facility such as the one being proposed, but this is not the time. Please vote NO Oct. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.