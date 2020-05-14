For the first time in 16 years, the State Treasurer is an open seat in North Dakota. We need someone who understands the state budget and is well qualified to serve on multiple state boards. Thomas Beadle is my choice. He’s been a State Representative since 2010 and sits on the appropriations committee. From my time as Governor, I knew Beadle as a detail-oriented and data driven person but most importantly I trust his judgment.
During these uncertain economic times, it’s important to have someone like Thomas Beadle who knows the state’s finances, and can hit the ground running on day one. He will team up very well with Governor Doug Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.
I’m proud to support Thomas Beadle for State Treasurer.
Jack Dalrymple ND Governor 2010-2016
Casselton, North Dakota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.