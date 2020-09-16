Dear Editor,
As parents of three grown sons, Steve and I have been proud to be part of the BW Blades Hockey family over several generations. We say that with tongue in cheek because when we started hockey here in the twin towns, we had 13- and 14-year-old sons and a two-year old son. Simply put, two generations of hockey sat around our dinner table at one time and now, our family has grown to include grandchildren who also play. So, we have launched a third generation of BW Blades Hockey players who are passionate about their sport!
Being a member of the “mature” hockey population, we have a perspective of our beloved game that many new families may not have. Our sons did not grow to be the next Sidney Crosby or even play college hockey but learning a fast-paced team sport challenged them mentally and physically, which translated to better classroom skills. They learned leadership, respect, and responsibility at a level we could not have thoroughly taught them at home. These are skills all three of our sons are using today in their jobs and in their homes as husbands and fathers.
Could we have predicted that hockey would have impacted our lives in such a positive way? Nope. We just know that we had a terrific experience that bonded us as a family. We can also share the perspective to the young families that are joining now, that this is more than just kids having fun. The BW Blades are a family. This is a community that shapes young lives-girls and boys. Where strangers become friends and individual players become teammates.
We would love to see new faces, look forward to seeing the familiar faces, at the rink this fall. Please visit the website at www.bwbladeshockey.com and click on the registration tab to sign up your son/daughter for a truly rewarding experience. If you have questions before you take a leap into hockey, you will also find contact information for the knowledgeable and helpful board members.
