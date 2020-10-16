I support Joe Biden to be President of the United States. Joe Biden possesses three quintessential human qualities: conscience, empathy and honesty. These qualities are totally lacking in Donald Trump.
Having served seven years in the United States Army and being a veteran with a service-connected disability, I take great comfort in knowing that, as Commander in Chief, Joe Biden will protect, honor and respect the women and men serving in the military and that he will never sneeringly call them “losers and suckers.”
Moreover, Joe Biden, as a man of faith, lives, breathes and cherishes the soul of America: he embodies the very essence of American exceptionalism. He sees and values humanity in all people. Finally, I am confident that as President, Joe Biden will provide a plan effectively to resolve the pandemic crisis and to restore health and economic well-being to the American people.
