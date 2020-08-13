My condolences to Arly Ohm, his family and anyone who cares about the good of the Breckenridge basketball program. It just died. This was not a win for Breckenridge.
The president of the United States is the only one I know of in any profession that gets scrutinized as much as a head basketball coach. Everyone seems to be an authority.
If everyone did their own job as well as all the critics think the head basketball coach should do his, they would be twice as successful. Steve Lipp told me the best saying I have ever heard for high school coaches. He said, “The best place to coach is at an orphanage.”
Isn’t that the truth? In my opinion, no one has ever worked harder than Arly Ohm at building a high school basketball program. He should have been given a bonus, a plaque, a gold watch and most of all a big THANK YOU. So I will say it. Thank you, Arly, for keeping the Breckenridge High School basketball program competitive and being the team to beat in the Section that coach Steve Lipp started back in the ‘70s.
I told Coach Lipp, who was a good friend of mine, when he got frustrated that if I was a head coach at Breckenridge like him, one of the first things I would do is to tell the Back Court Club on the first meeting of the basketball season every year, “I think I’m a pretty good coach and I do know one thing for sure and that is that as a coach of your son I probably know almost as much about him as you do.
“I know what kind of a kid he is. I know if he shows up for practice late. I know if he screws around and doesn’t pay attention and knows the plays. I know if he is better or not as good as someone else’s son in this room. I know better than you about who has the mental capability to handle pressure and not to choke and can or at least has the best chance to make a clutch free throw at the end of the game to win it for us. I just know the person a lot better than anyone in this room.
“So if you think you can do a better job of coaching I will step aside right now and let you take over. I will not play politics with any of the kids I coach, I don’t care who their parents are. I will put the best kids on the floor at that particular time to give us the best chance to be successful. Period. So please trust me enough to let me do my job and I will decide, who and when to play, and you can concentrate on your job and feel good about me doing what is good for the team, program and your son.
And these are some reasons, along with, “each team can only play five players for 36 minutes” and why not, “everyone is going to play in a game, or every game. So please don’t make me regret not taking another coaching job at an orphanage. And please don’t call me, write me or text me about your Johnnie and tell me that you think he should be playing more time than someone else’s Johnnie. “Are there any questions?”
Every kid in every sport knows who the best players are and who should be playing more according to their ability, knowledge, unselfishness and being a TEAM player. Not the parents. When the parents start controlling the school board, it is time for the school board to be replaced. Look around the area and you will see the most successful teams are the ones with the most stability at the helm. Not the towns that replace coaches every year like some. Do your homework, or take a half hour drive and talk to the people in the coffee shop in another town that used to be competitive to see what I’m talking about.
I’m asking for two questions to be answered period. Number one: Don’t you normally give a loyal employee a chance to coach the next season to prove that he made the changes you requested before you fire him? Number two: Why do you hire an activities director if you don’t trust him and take his recommendation to keep the coach?
I think it is time that anyone in Breckenridge that cares about their kids education and sports programs goes to the next school board meeting and asks them to reverse their decision on giving Arly Ohm another coaching contract.
If you agree, would you please, talk it up around town and in the coffee shops and all go to the next school board meeting?
