COVID -19 has, is and will continue to a force affecting many of us.
This pandemic force threatens the future of the Veterans Club in Wahpeton. The Veterans Club serves several veteran groups, all of which serve veterans in the Wahpeton area.
Looking back over the last 60 years during which I have been a proud member of the American Legion veteran groups have provided numerous services to the Wahpeton community. It’s as simple as also being a place where families can use the facility for gatherings. But equally of value to all those veterans who have served our country.
This is one place veterans and come to and be assured of great service just by being there for them. Countless individuals from our region have served their county over many decades.
Can the Wahpeton community find a way to keep the Veterans Club open? Please act now to help the club officers keep the doors open.
