Carbon capture and storage good for ND, good for planet
A pipeline to carry carbon dioxide (CO2) from Iowa to North Dakota for deep cavern storage has been proposed. If approved, this pipeline will generate revenue for our state while protecting our atmosphere from increased CO2 levels.
North Dakota’s number one industry is agriculture. Oil and its affiliations are neck and neck with agriculture, but we are still ag-driven. For decades I have supported and pushed for more in-state, value-added processing in North Dakota. I feel we have been shipping far too much raw material out of this state and losing out on the processing revenue. Gradually, facilities are being built in our state to meet this processing need, thereby beginning to address this concern.
Those involved with agriculture have always been entrepreneurial. We want, need, and strive to maintain a resilient agricultural industry. Along with this enthusiasm comes the responsibility of doing all we can to protect our natural resources. Examples would include reduced tillage farming and adding agricultural drain tile installation to increase organic matter and reduce erosion and pesticide/herbicide/fertilizer run-off which cause pollution.
Another way we could help would be to support the capture, control, and storage of CO2 from already operational ethanol plants across five states. North Dakota has made huge strides in capturing the at one time flared natural gases from oil production. By capturing the CO2 from corn processing, we can assist in reducing CO2 in our atmosphere.
I understand the concerns about another pipeline through our area, but I have been assured that the integrity and oversight of both the construction and rehabilitation of the pipeline corridor will be top notch and up to the standards and regulations we have in place for all new pipelines in North Dakota.
Summit Carbon Solutions is the company working on a project to capture CO2 from 31 different ethanol plants across the Midwest. This $4.5 billion privately funded project includes underground routing through Richland County. Research has indicated that the underground storage of this CO2 is safe and long term. I encourage you to learn more about carbon capture and storage of CO2.
Senator Larry Luick, District 25, Chairman of the ND Senate Agriculture Committee
