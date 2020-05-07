Each year in May, we celebrate National Nurses Week, National Skilled Nursing Care Week and National Hospital Week, but this year, these observances take on special meaning. It is an ideal time to recognize our healthcare workers who are the cornerstones of our communities during this time of great need.
Every day, our Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton employees work tirelessly and selflessly to protect the safety, health and wellness of those entrusted to our care. I am inspired by the extraordinary efforts shown by all of our staff in caring for our residents, who are like family to us and a special part of our lives.
Our employees have gone above and beyond in finding meaningful, creative ways to connect with and care for our residents. For example, the nurse who assisted family members to see their loved one through the window and let them use his personal phone so could call and talk to one another. The nursing assistant who stayed after her shift so families could zoom with their loved one. The wellness, culinary and facility managers who made an ice cream truck with music and drove up and down the halls delivering ice cream treats to the residents. Their contributions large and small have brightened our residents’ days, and provided caring hearts and comfort during this unprecedented situation.
We thank our hospitals, clinics and their staff for their leadership and partnership as we work together to provide the highest quality care for older adults in our community.
If you have a family member, friend, neighbor or acquaintance who is a healthcare hero, reach out to them today and thank them for making a difference. We are grateful for their service, sacrifice and commitment to helping us stay healthy and safe.
If you have a friend or loved one residing in a senior care community, we encourage you to contact them via mail, email, phone, or video chat and let them know you care.
Coronavirus has changed everyday life but it has not changed the dedication and compassion shown by our caregivers — in fact, it has only strengthened it. Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton is proud to serve our local community. Our team stands ready to support the safe transition of your loved one to long-term care, short-term care and rehabilitation, and senior living services. We remain committed to providing life-enhancing care for our neighbors in need, as well as meaningful employment opportunities during this critical time.
Thank you for your support.
Jim Cornelius Executive Director
Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton
