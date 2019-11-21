November is National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. As a provider of hospice and palliative care services, we are intimately involved in the day-to-day lives of many caregivers, both family and professional, and know the challenges and rewards of their roles.
Caregiving is hard work. Some caregivers are following their professional callings, while others are extraordinary family members or volunteers. All are urgently needed and provide immeasurable help.
As a partner on this journey with caregivers, Hospice of the Red River Valley is blessed to offer the tenderness, confidence and skills of physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, social workers, chaplains, grief specialists and volunteers. They offer comfort and guidance, compassion and hope, and support and education to help lighten the heavy load during a tender time of life.
We are honored to care for our patients, who trust us with their lives.
We recognize and thank family members and caregivers who are on the front lines of providing excellent care for their loved ones.
We appreciate our partners in care and are grateful for a supportive health care community that trusts Hospice of the Red River Valley’s expert care.
This November, we are thankful for our abundant blessings and community support of our mission. We are honored to walk alongside both personal and professional caregivers on this journey. Please join us in recognizing and celebrating National Hospice & Palliative Care Month.
Tracee Capron
Executive Director,
Hospice of the Red River Valley
