Community support is much appreciated
I would like to begin this letter by telling everyone that has supported me with text messages, emails, and phone calls over the past two years a very heartfelt THANK YOU! People walked up to me this past summer while I was on medical leave (due to work conditions) and unbelievably people that I didn’t even know, come up to me and thank me for standing up for the rights and careers of co-workers and because of those acts of kindness by others, it always brought tears to my eyes because unknowingly I didn’t know I had that kind of effect on so many people and fellow employees for doing what I believed in, and still believe was the right thing to do. Thank you!
It was a difficult time for eight other individuals and myself over the past three years and all of us are no longer working at our department at NDSCS. Unfortunately, two of those individuals and their families moved out of the Twin Town Community leaving churches, volunteer organizations, and kids from our schools. We all have decided to move on and pursue other interests and careers.
My efforts over the past two plus years was never about me … it was about eight other great individuals that dedicated their careers to one department with an institution that they all cared about and our common goal was for our department to succeed. Not one of us wanted the “institution to burn to the ground.” After 20 years, my resignation was effective Sept. 5, 2019 from an institution that I wanted to complete my work career and retire from there.
Thanks to everyone, including co-workers for their support, people in this community and beyond. I’ll never forget the kindness expressed. For those of you that are unaware of the issues expressed here, I wish that I could spend time and explain everything to each of you and maybe you would understand my complete honesty and caring for these eight great individuals that have had their lives altered forever. I wish the best of luck to the other eight, my sincere apologies to all eight of you, and I wish I could have done more so we were all still there to share our “passion” for a great department that once was.
Joe Schreiner Former NDSCS/TrainND SE Employee
Wahpeton, ND
