Consider becoming an organ donor
Organ donation is the process of surgically removing an organ from a donor and placing it in an organ recipient. There are many different organ donations that can be received: liver, kidney, pancreas, heart, lung, intestine, cornea, middle ear, skin, bone, bone marrow, heart valves, connective tissue and vascularized composite allografts (transplant of several structures such as skin, bone, muscles, blood vessels, and nerves). Organ donation is a decision many Americans should consider helping save a life. The National Foundation for Transplants should make it mandatory for all U.S citizens to become organ donors at the age of 18.
There is absolutely no reason that a deceased person should be buried with perfectly good organs in their body. According to Donate Life America, 95 percent of U.S. adults support organ donation, but only 54 percent are actual registered donors. Fifty-four percent of people in the U.S. is more than half of the population.
These statistics don’t add up. If almost the whole country believes organ donation is the right thing to do to save lives, than why aren’t more people donors?
Every 10 minutes a new person gets added onto the waiting list. Every single hour a person dies waiting for their life-saving organ. These numbers need to change if the U.S. wants to make a change soon and start saving more lives.
These statistics do not matter to some people. The people on the waiting list, waiting for a donor to donate an organ so their life can be saved, these are the people hoping and praying that someone out there will be a perfect match for them. Many people take life for granted. These people on the waiting list are counting the days they have left to live, counting the days they have until they can possibly receive an organ, counting the days they have left with their loved ones, while everyone else gets to live their life and wake up and live another day.
Most people think you have to be dead to donate your organs, but this is not the case. There are only a number of organs you can donate while still alive, but what if someone you know and love needs your help? Would you donate one of your organs to save their life even though you think it is “gross?” Think about the decision you would make, because you never know when someone will need your help.
Alexandra Wilt
NDSCS Student
Wheaton, Minnesota
