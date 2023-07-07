I fully support Sen. Cramer’s stance on reducing our reliance on China and Russia for energy and critical supply chains. It is time for America to take action on this pressing Issue.

The PROVE IT Act, which will study the pollution intensity of our industries compared to our competitors, is crucial. By obtaining concrete evidence of the impact of lack of regulations on manufacturers in countries like China, we can establish fairer trade practices that support United States manufacturers. American businesses adhere to stricter environmental standards, and it is only right to take that into consideration and level the playing field.



Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Haugen

Fargo, N.D.

