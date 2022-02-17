Decision-makers asked to work collaboratively with teachers to find solutions
The North Dakota State Teachers of the Year (NDSTOY) Chapter consists of State Teacher of the Year recipients and finalists. We represent the many incredible teachers across our state who teach in diverse settings and share a strong commitment to our students and to the teaching profession.
If you ask a teacher what they value about their profession, you will likely hear stories. You will hear about the rewards of helping a student understand a difficult concept, the funny and profound things students say, the privilege of making a positive difference, and the excitement of collaborating with others. In short, you will hear about the love of learning and the care for students that comes to life in classrooms across our state. If you ask teachers how they are doing right now, you will also likely hear about struggles with exhaustion, feeling overwhelmed, and worry about our students, colleagues, and our profession.
Therefore, we were dismayed, but not surprised, to see the results of a poll that North Dakota United, our local union, released to the public. The results showed that 74 percent of North Dakota teachers believe retention will be a major issue for the upcoming school year. The COVID-19 pandemic and the political discourse has hit our ranks hard, leading to higher than ever levels of burnout. The concerns of teacher shortage are widespread and broadcast frequently in the news. At the local level, we know that many administrators and school boards are working tirelessly to address the issues of teacher burnout and teacher shortages. We also appreciate the efforts of many community members who show their respect and appreciation for teachers in our schools.
We are urging decision-makers to take the results of this survey seriously and work collaboratively with teachers across North Dakota. By working together, we can seek to understand the rising pressures and concerns shared by teachers in our state and find viable solutions. We’re all on the same team in this struggle. At every level, educators, administrators, parents, school board members, and supporters of public education care deeply about students. Together, we can do what’s right by doing all we can to recruit and retain the amazing educators we have working every day with North Dakota’s most precious treasure — our students.
The North Dakota State Teachers of the Year Chapter
Mary Eldredge Sandbo, Des Lacs, President
Andrea Noonan Fox, Fargo, Vice President
Amy Neal, Minot, Secretary
Linda Hope, Langdon, Treasurer
